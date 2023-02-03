Polaris Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Polaris Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $118.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.