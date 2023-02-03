Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.00.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

POW opened at C$36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$42.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.63.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$13.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

