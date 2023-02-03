Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.63. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 123.81 and a quick ratio of 107.64.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
