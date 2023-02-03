Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 13,546.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 1.6 %

WU stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

