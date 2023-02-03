Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,784 shares of company stock worth $2,353,935 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

