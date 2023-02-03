ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $403,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 68,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 106.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Chart Industries Company Profile

NYSE GTLS opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average is $167.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

