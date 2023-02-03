ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

