ProShare Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $396,772.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,115.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

