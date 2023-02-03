ProShare Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

