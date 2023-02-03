ProShare Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
