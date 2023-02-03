ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.41 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.