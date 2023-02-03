ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.