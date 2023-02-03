ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy Oil Price Performance

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.