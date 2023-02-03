Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 7,546 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:STC opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

