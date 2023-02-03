Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

