Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,923 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

