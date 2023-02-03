Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,209,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 264,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TMST opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.65 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

