Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SouthState worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth $26,665,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SouthState by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 224,954 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insider Activity

SouthState Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.