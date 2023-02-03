PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $60.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.