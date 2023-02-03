PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

