Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 5.4 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

NYSE COP opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 129,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

