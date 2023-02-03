Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

