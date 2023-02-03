Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Cut by Analyst

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point dropped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

