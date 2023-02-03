Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

CTC stock opened at C$285.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$273.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$275.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$243.18 and a 1 year high of C$425.00.

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.69 by C($0.35). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

