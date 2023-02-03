Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Upstart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Upstart by 3,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,693 shares of company stock valued at $694,148 in the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

