Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.44. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.00 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

NYSE HUM opened at $489.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

