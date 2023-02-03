Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Controls International plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

