Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

JCI opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

