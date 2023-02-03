Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.83.

Shares of WPM opened at C$59.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.23. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

