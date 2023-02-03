Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,027,125. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

