Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 9,798 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 1,951.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. State Street Corp grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $31,398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $30.90 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.37. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

