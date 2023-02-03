Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,945 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 4,152.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

Forward Air stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.