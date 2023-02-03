Quantbot Technologies LP Has $373,000 Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 2,251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,208,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 144.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.89 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $328.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

