Quantbot Technologies LP Has $431,000 Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 441,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 122,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Activity

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 4.6 %

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $784,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 283,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,684,700. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

