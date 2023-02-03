Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of bluebird bio worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.92. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 173.58% and a negative net margin of 8,828.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

