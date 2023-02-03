Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $365,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

