Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $393,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

