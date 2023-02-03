Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $394,000 in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,602 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 5.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,022 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

