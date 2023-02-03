Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 27,996 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,975 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,248,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.