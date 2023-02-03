Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,478 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth $175,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. The company had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.