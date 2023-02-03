Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAC opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

