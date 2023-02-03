Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 24,436 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 739.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 195.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

