Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 42,532 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,532 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Bionano Genomics worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $35,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 451.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNGO. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

