Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 15.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Oscar Health stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

