Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunOpta by 1,014.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.21 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
