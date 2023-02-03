Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

TFPM opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,183,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

