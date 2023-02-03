Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,653,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,192,000 after purchasing an additional 231,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

