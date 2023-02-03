Raymond James Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after buying an additional 642,171 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,539 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

