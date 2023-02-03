Raymond James Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$11.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$7.96 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.09. The firm has a market cap of C$924.62 million and a P/E ratio of -221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.70.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$9.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

