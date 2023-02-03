Raymond James Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Joseph lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.52.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.60 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

