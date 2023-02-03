Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $2,708,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

